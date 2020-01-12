Sumter groups collecting holiday goodie bag donations for Shaw AFB

SUMTER, S.C. — For the past 28 years, Sumter Volunteers Inc. and the Shaw Spouse’s Club have made cookies for the holidays to support those at Shaw Air Force Base.
“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic this year, we’re not going to be collecting cookies, but goodie bags,” Spouse’s Club Member Cleo Klopfleisch said.
The airmen and women have limited travel due to the pandemic, according to Klopfleisch. They’re hoping the goodie bags will help bring them joy.
“It just breaks our heart to see these individuals are alone and they serve our country,” Klopfleisch said. “We need to give back to them a little bit and let them know that even though they may not be able to visit their family far away, they have family right here, here in Sumter.”
They’re hoping to support 300 or more service members by collecting the following store wrapped items:
- Candy Canes
- Plain Chocolate Kisses
- Microwave Popcorn
- Mini Bags of Pretzels
- Mini Bags of Cookies
- Life Savers
- Granola Bars
- Small Bag Mixed Nuts
- Small Package Hand Sanitizer Wipes
- Face Masks
Those interested in donating can do so Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion at 28 S. Artillery Drive in Sumter by the Sumter County Civic Center. To sign up for donations click here. Those with questions can call 803-406-2177.