Sumter groups collecting holiday goodie bag donations for Shaw AFB

SUMTER, S.C. — For the past 28 years, Sumter Volunteers Inc. and the Shaw Spouse’s Club have made cookies for the holidays to support those at Shaw Air Force Base.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic this year, we’re not going to be collecting cookies, but goodie bags,” Spouse’s Club Member Cleo Klopfleisch said.

The airmen and women have limited travel due to the pandemic, according to Klopfleisch. They’re hoping the goodie bags will help bring them joy.

“It just breaks our heart to see these individuals are alone and they serve our country,” Klopfleisch said. “We need to give back to them a little bit and let them know that even though they may not be able to visit their family far away, they have family right here, here in Sumter.”

They’re hoping to support 300 or more service members by collecting the following store wrapped items:

Candy Canes

Plain Chocolate Kisses

Microwave Popcorn

Mini Bags of Pretzels

Mini Bags of Cookies

Life Savers

Granola Bars

Small Bag Mixed Nuts

Small Package Hand Sanitizer Wipes

Face Masks