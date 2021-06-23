Sumter High graduate opens first selfie studio in city

She was still studying at Sumter High School when she came across the idea on the popular video-sharing app Tik Tok.

SUMTER, S.C. — With the snip of a red ribbon, ‘Snap-N-Go,’ Sumter’s first selfie studio, was in business.

It was an exciting day for owner Markayla Webb who had just turned 18 days before.

She was still studying at Sumter High School when she came across the idea on the popular video-sharing app Tik Tok.

“This lady was opening one in her hometown,” Webb said, “and I said this would be perfect for South Carolina and perfect for Sumter.”

Then she called a family meeting.

“She said, ‘You guys, I want to open my own business,’” Courtney Freeman, her mother, said, “and we’re like okay…. Us being older people, we did not know what a selfie studio was exactly.”

A selfie studio is a place to take photos with special backdrops or scenes the studio provides.

Webb’s studio has seven backdrops and two signature rooms.

She hopes to change the backgrounds every three months.

“As soon as you walk in the door, we have a balloon backdrop with the letter balloons that say ‘you look pretty,’ because you do,” Webb said. “Then, we have this sticker wall with all kinds of stickers that we hand-placed on the wall.”

She said she and her family spent months putting it together.

“We redid the bathroom,” Webb said. “We did the floors; we painted the walls.”

Then opening day finally came. She would graduate high school a business owner.

“I was so amazed and so proud,” Webb said. “I couldn’t cry because I had on eye lashes, but I was stoked because my baby she did it.”

She plans to study business management at Central Carolina while working on the studio.

“… and, if it’s going really well, I hope to upsize,” she said.

Snap – N – Go selfie studio is located at 577 Bultman Drive in Sumter. It’s open Wednesday - Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.