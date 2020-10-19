Sumter High School JV football team under quarantine

A game on Thursday had the team playing an Horry county school with players who tested positive for the coronavirus according to the district

The entire Sumter High School JV foobtball team is being quarantined.

This after Sumter school district officials were not told that the team playing the JV team had positive COVID-19 cases on the opposing team.

The school district sent parents letters today saying the Saint James High school JV football team had players that had tested positive from the Horry county school before the game on Thursday.

In the letter, the district officals say, " While we are deeply concerned regarding the manner in which this matter unfolded, our top priority is to ensure the safety and well being of our students and staff."

The letter also says, " After consulting with our nurses and out of an abundance of caution, all Sumter High School junior varsity football players have been placed under quarantine effective immediately. Unfortunately, when the St. James High School junior varsity football team competed at Sumter High School Thursday, school officials were not notified about positive COVID-19 cases on the opposing team. Our administrators and coaches have worked diligently to ensure our safety procedures are followed. "

You can read the entire letter here.