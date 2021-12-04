Sumter County hosting community clean up days to clear litter; volunteers asked to join

Starting Saturday, April 17, community leaders alongside those who register will work to clean things up with additional events to follow every two months.

SUMTER, S.C. — Litter continues to plague South Carolina streets, homes and roadways, after the pandemic put a pause on many clean up efforts.

Sumter County is hoping to tackle the issue with community clean-up days.

According to Sgt. Kaynnera Capers with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve partnering with the city and communities across the county to send a message, “trash of any kind won’t be tolerated.”

“This was a vision of the sheriff,” Sgt. Kaynnera Capers said. “He’s very tired of the trash all over the county, so he wanted to do something big as a unified event with Sumter city.”

Starting this Saturday, April 17, community leaders alongside those who register will work to clean things up with additional events to follow every two months on June 19, August 14, October 16, and December 18.

“We’re getting different teams and we’re going to assign them to different areas of the county,” Sgt. Capers said. “We’re going to try to hit some of our heavy hit areas that we’ve been getting a lot of complaints about and we’re going to have deputies and also some of our detention center officers out there with the community helping them pick up trash.”

Pinewood Mayor Jack Spann said they were quick to partner on the project.

“When that idea came to us, I thought it was one of the best things I’ve heard in a while because we all know as we ride up and down our highways that the litter is piling up and something needs to be done,” Mayor Spann said.

Now, he said, the goal is getting the community to take part.

“It’s an opportunity for all of our citizens to volunteer….because… this community belongs to the citizens,” Mayor Spann said, “and it’s our responsibility, it’s our duty, it’s our job to get out and ensure that we keep our community clean.”