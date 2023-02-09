Sumter man critical after being shot in his home during armed robbery

Authorities said the 23-year-old victim was shot in his own house and another person's jewelry was stolen.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is in critical condition following a Tuesday night shooting that happened inside his home.

The Sumter Police Department said the 23-year-old victim was shot inside his Tudor Street home leading to a call to the police just before 8 p.m.

Authorities said a group of armed suspects entered the home and shot the victim and, based on witness statements, left with jewelry as they escaped.

The victim was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey and was later to a Columbia hospital for treatment where, as of Wednesday afternoon, he was still in critical condition.

Currently, authorities believe the incident was isolated.

As their investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, the armed robbery, or the suspects involved to call their department at 803-436-2700.