Sumter man dies in Sunday house fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that happened on Sunday afternoon and left one man dead.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said the fire happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Dew Street which is located just outside the city limits of Sumter.

Fire officials said that four stations and about 25 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire which had spread to about 25% of the home by the time they arrived.

When firefighters learned that someone might still be inside they quickly made entry into the home where they found the victim, now identified by the coroner's office as 75-year-old Kenneth Atkinson, in the doorway area.