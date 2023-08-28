x
Sumter

Sumter man engulfed in flames, dies

According to Sumter deputies the death is being investigated as suspicious.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter man is dead after being engulfed in flames. 

According to a press release from the Sumter County Sheriff's office, around 8:30am Monday deputies were called to the 5000 block of Mayrant road in Sumter county for a report of a man on fire. 

When deputies arrived they found that the fire had been put out by neighbors and the victim, Jerry Raysor, had been severely burned. 

A witness told police they saw a large fire and realized that someone was inside the flames and called 911.  Witnesses said they believe that Raysor clothes caught fire as he was close to the flames.  

No word on why there was a fire. 

Emergency treatment by EMS and Fire personnel and Raysor was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Later, Raysor succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Currently, his death is being investigated as suspicious and an investigation has begun. 

Sumter County Sheriff, Anthony Dennis, said the incident was, “horrific” and wishes more could have been done to prevent it.  

