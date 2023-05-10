Living with ALS: Sumter man and family raising awareness, money for Lou Gehrig's Disease

Tony Bailey was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease, also called ALS, in 2010, according to his wife. Now, he's raising money and awareness along with his family.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Walking to Defeat ALS is the goal of a fundraising event in Columbia this weekend. One Sumter man and his family are using their firsthand experience with Lou Gehrig's Disease to raise money for The ALS Association, and they’re sharing their story to help others.

“It's been a hard road,” Wanda Bailey says about her husband’s medical journey. “It's been a hard road.”

Tony Bailey was diagnosed with ALS in 2010. Wanda says her husband started out with “slapfoot” and then had trouble with his balance. When he went to see doctors, Wanda tells me he was initially misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Then, Tony found out he has primarily lateral sclerosis (PLS), which turned into ALS.

“ALS is a very ugly disease. You know, you're pretty much watching your loved ones just fade away,” Wanda says. “His walk and his speech. Our grandsons is his heart. That’s his heart. They come around and he just lights up.”

Wanda helps her husband, saying she has to be “his words, sometime his hands.”

Tony has been in a wheelchair for the past 10 years. He can’t talk, but he is able to do what he loves: woodworking.

“He struggles but he does it. I mean, giving up is not in his mind whatsoever,” Wanda smiles.

Now, the Baileys are working to fundraise for The ALS Association and they’ve formed a team, called Bailey’s Brigade, for this weekend’s Walk to Defeat ALS Midlands.

“I don't think there's enough attention on ALS. I really don't,” Wanda says. “To me you just don't…you don't hear enough of it. You really don’t.”

It’s a sentiment Tony’s stepson, Eric Benenhaley, agrees with.

“There’s not enough research for it and frankly a lot of times there's not enough help for individuals with it,” Benenhaley shares. “Raising awareness and raising money for a good cause is near and dear to all of our hearts.”

It’s why they’re working to share their story with their community in Sumter and across the Midlands. It’s a story that Benenhaley says inspires him every day.

“He's always been my hero. He’s always been somebody I looked up to and modeled myself and seeing him that way, it hurt. It still hurts but his drive and his ambition and how he keeps going is what keeps me going,” Benenhaley describes. “It’s what makes me provide for my kids and provide for my wife and work as hard as I do.”