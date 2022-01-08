Sumter man killed in Broad Street crash identified

The victim was involved in a two vehicle collision on Thursday night and died on Friday, authorities said.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County coroner has identified the victim of a deadly two-car crash that occurred on Thursday night.

According to Coroner Robbie Baker, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Broad Street in Sumter. While details of the crash weren't released, the coroner's office said two vehicles were involved and 30-year-old Tony Benenhaley of Sumter was the driver of one.