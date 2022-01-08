Sumter man killed in Broad Street crash identified

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County coroner has identified the victim of a deadly two-car crash that occurred on Thursday night.
According to Coroner Robbie Baker, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Broad Street in Sumter. While details of the crash weren't released, the coroner's office said two vehicles were involved and 30-year-old Tony Benenhaley of Sumter was the driver of one.
Benenhaley would later die from his injuries in the crash on Friday. Coroner Baker said his family has since been notified. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston at a later date.