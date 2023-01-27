Search underway for gunman after man shot, killed outside Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help identifying the suspect they believe shot and killed a man on Thursday night.
According to a statement released by the department on Friday afternoon, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Miller Road just before 8 p.m. They soon found 34-year-old Larry Donell Lewis Jr. shot inside his car which was parked outside his home. Police said he died at the scene.
Now, investigators are working with a basic description of someone seen running from the area toward Brunhill Street around the time of the shooting. The suspect is described as a tall man with a slim build who was wearing basketball shorts and a hoodie.
As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who might have heard or seen anything in the Miller Road and Brunhill Street areas to call Sumter Police at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.