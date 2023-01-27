Search underway for gunman after man shot, killed outside Sumter home

Police have released a basic description of a possible suspect seen running from the area.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help identifying the suspect they believe shot and killed a man on Thursday night.

According to a statement released by the department on Friday afternoon, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Miller Road just before 8 p.m. They soon found 34-year-old Larry Donell Lewis Jr. shot inside his car which was parked outside his home. Police said he died at the scene.

Now, investigators are working with a basic description of someone seen running from the area toward Brunhill Street around the time of the shooting. The suspect is described as a tall man with a slim build who was wearing basketball shorts and a hoodie.