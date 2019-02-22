SUMTER, S.C. — Chavis Lesane is the president of the Young Professionals of Sumter, a group of 21 to 45-year-old's working to improve Sumter through service and networking with city leaders.

He was born and raised in Sumter and has spent many of his adult years volunteering in his community and at events with The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce, becoming Sumter's Young Professional of the Year in 2015.

"This is my home. I feel like Sumter has given me so much," Lesane said. "I felt like it would be robbery if I didn't give something back."

News 19's Street Squad discovered this story while talking to people in Sumter's community.

