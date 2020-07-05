SUMTER, S.C. — With Mother’s Day on Sunday, one Sumter nursing home found a creative way to celebrate.

Brookdale Sumter Senior Living facility hosted a parade with family, friends and staff to spread a little joy to the mom’s there.

“We want them to feel the love from where they live,” Mireille McLean, who works at the facility, said. “This is their home.”

Families held up signs, blew bubbles, gave flowers and offered well wishes from their vehicles to spread joy to the moms.

“We were so excited,” Tammy Johnson, who participated with her family, said. “The kids were excited.”

It’s been nearly three months since she says she could hold her parents, after the coronavirus led to limited visitation at nursing homes across the state.

“We come up here a couple times a week and we talk to them through the window, but to actually be able to hold them, it’s hard,” Johnson said.

So, when they found out about the parade, they quickly began to prepare signs and decorations to make it even more special.

"My parents love holidays and they decorate for every holiday, so I figured that we would decorate for this to show how much we love and care about them," Johnson said.

McLean says the moms will also get a special meal on Mother's Day and the families can return for visits from a safe distance apart.

