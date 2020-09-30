Sumter Opera House reopens October 1 with safety measures

Capacity will be limited and social distancing measure will be in place

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Opera House is reopening to the public on Oct. 1 since shutting it's doors in March due to the coronavirus, but it's going to look different.

To meet state safety guidelines, less people will be allowed inside and social distancing measures will be in place.

"Our lobby is relatively small, so we'll be accepting a smaller number of patrons at any one time," Seth Reimer with the Opera House said, "and then letting the next group come in, scanning those tickets, and then being allowed to come in to sit down."

In the auditorium, people will be spaced six feet apart.

Masks are required upon entry and hand sanitizer will also be available.

“We’re going to ease into this. Because we’re allowed to open, we want to make sure that we take every step and every precaution to make sure that gives us enough time to clean and sanitize after every event," Reimer said, " but our rental spaces are available, whether you want to rent the Opera House or rent the City Centre, we are available for those bookings and we’ll have some more events throughout December as well, in November and December too.”

The first event will be a comedy show on October 24.