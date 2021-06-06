Movies, performances returning to Sumter Opera House this summer

After a pause due to COVID-19, summer events at the Sumter Opera House are back.

SUMTER, S.C. — After a pause due to COVID-19, summer events at the Sumter Opera House are back, starting with their cinema series.

“We call them our dollar movies,” Seth Reimer, Sumter Cultural Manager, said. “Over the years past, we would average over 250 students, or patrons, per movie. So, we’re hoping that those numbers will continue to build as people look to the Sumter Opera House to come and attend a movie, escape the heat from outside, and just enjoy a different setting.”

From Aladdin to Toy Story, family friendly films will be shown each Tuesday from June 15th to August 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The movies cost $1.50 and concessions are also available for purchase.

“We also have kind of our crème de la crème of our season and that is our main stage performance series,” Reimer said. “Those are artists that are regional or national performing artists.”

The first Main Stage Performance scheduled begins in July with others scheduled into October, including dance, rock and theatre performances.

“We’re going to keep adding to that week by week,” Reimer said. “The flood gates have opened and now that we can book performances and people are feeling more secure with the vaccinations and things that they’ve got, we’re really excited about being able to provide entertainment for our state again.”