Sumter pastor spearheading community effort to expand vaccine access

SUMTER, S.C. — It’s been a year since Sumter Pastor Marion Newton saw his church members inside the sanctuary.

Instead, they’ve been offering drive-up and online services at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church as a precaution due to the coronavirus.

After the benediction, as congregants drive away, “I stand at one of the gates and I’m able to wave to them,” Newton said, “but I pray that we’ll be able to come through this.”

The COVID-19 vaccines offer a ray of hope.

To help improve access, he said he’s been hosting meetings with citizens and local leaders. Their main concern now is getting the shots to residents in rural areas.

“Those people who live in places like Rembert, Pinewood, Mayesville … may not be able to come to town to get the vaccine, so we’re working to get the vaccine to them,” he said.

Other pastors are also getting involved.

“They’ve agreed to use their buses, their vans, if people need transportation,” he said.

County government is also chipping in, according to Council Chairman James McCain.

“Sumter County Government has been so kind as to offer up the Sumter Civic Center to (Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital),” McCain said. “In addition to that, we’re working with DHEC to offer all of our community centers in the rural areas.”

It’s all still a work in progress, but people like Estell Stephens-Brunson, a member of Newton’s church, hope the vaccine will make a difference.

“Being safe and in God’s time he will allow us to go back into the building and fellowship because the church is not the building, the church is in us,” Stephens-Brunson said.