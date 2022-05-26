Sumter Police identify man found shot dead outside vacant home on Thursday

Authorities have taken one person into custody with warrants being secured for another. However, neither suspect's name has been released.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police have identified a shooting victim found dead outside a vacant home on Thursday morning.

While it's unclear when the shooting occurred, police were called to the area of West Fulton and South Sumter streets around 8:30 a.m. to reports of an unconscious person.

However, officers arrived to find the victim, 36-year-old Laquinton Donell Laster dead.

At this point, police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that resulted from a dispute between people who know each other. Through their investigation, Sumter police have already taken one person into custody who will be facing charges. Warrants are also being secured for another person who was involved.

Police haven't yet released the names of either person as they continue their search for more information regarding the circumstances of the shooting. They also haven't ruled out the possibility that others were also involved.