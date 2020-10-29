Sumter Police to increase patrols, offer safety tips for trick-or-treating

Halloween is just days away and for those looking to celebrate, The Sumter Police Department has some words of advice.

SUMTER, S.C. — It’s spooky season again and although some activities have been put on hold, many young people will still be out trick-or-treating for candy.

The Sumter Police Department is increasing patrols to help make sure kids are safe, according to First Sgt. James Sinkler.

“We want them to make sure they take safety over fun,” Sinkler said

The department advises trick-or-treaters wear bright colors, avoid homes with the porch light off, and head home before it gets too late.

“Also, we ask that when you’re out and about trick-or-treating you carry face masks and also hand sanitizer to also prevent the spread of COVID,” Sinkler said.

Once home the department says they, "ask parents to check their candies once they get their candies home and just make sure that kids are having a good and safe time.”