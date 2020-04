SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl, possible runaway.

Queen Pearson,16, was last seen April 13 at her residence on Kingsbury Drive in Sumter. She was wearing brown shots and a white long sleeved t-shirt.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.