SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing teen.

Johnasia Blake, 15, was last seen at her home on Thistledown Drive in Sumter County on Sunday, August 2.

Police believe she may be on her way to the Myrtle Beach area.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, white shorts and camouflage Crocs.

