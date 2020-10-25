The shooting, which happened a little before 1 a.m., injured three people.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are looking for three men accused of shooting into a crowd of people in Sumter.

The shooting, according to officers, happened a little before 1 a.m. when they say three men opened fire into a crowd of people gathered in a front yard on Dibert Street.

Police say warrants have been issued for Kennard Dean, 28; Arkeylin Keytron Scott, 27, and Jerry Michael Washington, 26, all from Sumter.

Each face conspiracy, weapons violations and three attempted murder charges.

The suspects are accused of driving past a gathering at a home on Dibert Street before returning and shooting into the crowd.

Multiple people were in the front yard of the home when the gunfire started just before 1 a.m., striking three people.

The victims, one 19 and two 24 years old, were taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where they were treated and released.

An investigation is continuing. However, the incident is considered isolated.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

