SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are looking for three men accused of shooting into a crowd of people in Sumter.
The shooting, according to officers, happened a little before 1 a.m. when they say three men opened fire into a crowd of people gathered in a front yard on Dibert Street.
Police say warrants have been issued for Kennard Dean, 28; Arkeylin Keytron Scott, 27, and Jerry Michael Washington, 26, all from Sumter.
Each face conspiracy, weapons violations and three attempted murder charges.
The suspects are accused of driving past a gathering at a home on Dibert Street before returning and shooting into the crowd.
Multiple people were in the front yard of the home when the gunfire started just before 1 a.m., striking three people.
The victims, one 19 and two 24 years old, were taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where they were treated and released.
RELATED: Missing Sumter man found safe
An investigation is continuing. However, the incident is considered isolated.
A cash reward may be available for information leading to arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
TOP STORIES
Nearly 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 confirmed deaths in South Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 25, according to DHEC