SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police need your help locating two missing people.

Willie Bernard Sims Sr. 61 and Olivia Phillips, 22 both of Sumter both went missing on Saturday.

Olivia Phillips, 22 missing from Sumter last seen on Saturday

Sumter Police Department

Police say no connection between the two cases, they just both went missing on Saturday.

If you have any information as to where Sims or Phillips might be you are asked to call 911.