SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies have found a missing Sumter teen who may have run away.

Deputies say Queen Pearson was last seen on Monday at her Sumter home on Kingsbury Drive. According to Sumter County Sheriff's Office, she was located safely on Friday.

Pearson is described as a 16-year-old with brown eyes and dark hair, who stands 5'3" tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was wearing brown shorts and a white long sleeved t-shirt.