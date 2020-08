Johnasia Blake was last seen on Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a missing teen has been found safe.

Officers say Johnasia Blake, 15, was located in West Virginia. Police did not give further information on how she was found.

She'd last been seen at her home in Sumter County on Sunday, August 2.

Police had thought she may be on her way to the Myrtle Beach area.

