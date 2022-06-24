Sumter Police search for man not seen in 2 weeks

Investigators said that while Stephan Pinkney is homeless, he frequents an area where he has family. However, he hasn't been seen in several days.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man whose family says he hasn't been seen in about two weeks.

Police said 36-year-old Stephan Pinkney was reported missing on Friday by a relative. While police said Pinkney is homeless, the department said he frequents the Birinie Circle area where he has family members.

Pinkney is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and either white Air Force One sneakers or tan Timberland boots.

Police said he has a condition that requires medication, however, it's not clear if he has that medication with him.