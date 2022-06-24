Sumter Police search for man not seen in 2 weeks

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man whose family says he hasn't been seen in about two weeks.
Police said 36-year-old Stephan Pinkney was reported missing on Friday by a relative. While police said Pinkney is homeless, the department said he frequents the Birinie Circle area where he has family members.
Pinkney is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and either white Air Force One sneakers or tan Timberland boots.
Police said he has a condition that requires medication, however, it's not clear if he has that medication with him.
Anyone with details regarding his location is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.