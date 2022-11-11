Sumter teen missing since earlier Friday; police searching

Authorities said that she left without anyone's knowledge and it's unclear where she might be going.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are assisting in the search for a teen missing since earlier Friday.

According to an announcement from police, 13-year-old Shamoni Cabbagestalk walked away from her Newberry Avenue home and hasn't returned.

Authorities said that she left without anyone's knowledge and it's unclear where she might be going. They did add that she usually returns on her own but hasn't yet done so this time.

Police said Cabbagestalk is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black-ribbed jacket, black slides, and a lightly-colored crossbody bag.