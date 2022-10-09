x
Sumter

Sumter Police search for teen missing since Friday

The family told investigators that 14-year-old Kaylee Mickens was dropped off at the school, but, hours later when school let out, she never returned home.
Credit: Sumter Police
Kaylee Mickens

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter authorities are on the lookout for a teen who was last seen by her family after being dropped off at school.

The family told investigators that 14-year-old Kaylee Mickens was dropped off at the school, but, hours later when school let out, she never returned to her Corbett Street home. In the meantime, efforts to find Mickens have not been successful. 

Mickens is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 105 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Investigators said Mickens has run away before.

Anyone who may know the teen's location is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Sumter residents celebrate hope, sobriety at Recovery Fest

