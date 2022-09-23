x
Sumter

Sumter teen's disappearance has family concerned, police searching

Family said she was dropped off in the Robney Drive area but never returned home.
Credit: Sumter Police Department
Kenya Sole' Davis

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities in Sumter are on the lookout for a teen girl last seen on Monday.

According to Sumter Police, 16-year-old Kenya Sole' Davis disappeared after being dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area. According to her family, she was supposed to return home but didn't.

Police said she is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and long red dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and shorts.

Anyone who may know where she may be is urged to call Sumter Police at 803-436-2700. In an emergency situation, call 911.

