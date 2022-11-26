Search underway for missing Sumter teen

Police said Noah Bilby walked away from a home just before midnight on Friday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police have released a photo and description of a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday.

According to the department, Noah Bilby of John Street was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. Authorities didn't say where he might be heading.

Bilby is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. When he disappeared, police said he was wearing a green hoodie, black shorts, and black Nike sneakers.

At this point, police believe he may have run away.