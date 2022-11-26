Search underway for missing Sumter teen

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police have released a photo and description of a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday.
According to the department, Noah Bilby of John Street was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. Authorities didn't say where he might be heading.
Bilby is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. When he disappeared, police said he was wearing a green hoodie, black shorts, and black Nike sneakers.
At this point, police believe he may have run away.
Police are asking anyone with information on Bilby's location to call the department at 803-436-2700.