Sumter Police search for woman accused of shooting 2 on Saturday night

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Eastwood Park near Boulevard Road.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are working to identify a woman they believe was responsible for a shooting late Saturday night in an area park.

According to a department spokesperson, officers were called to the area of Eastwood Park off of Boulevard Road around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting. Police said a 21-yea-old woman and a 29-year-old man had been wounded in the shooting and were treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was an isolated incident and was the result of an ongoing dispute between two women.

Now, police are looking for another woman who is considered the shooter in the case. They believe she drove away from the scene after the shooting.