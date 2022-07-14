x
Sumter

Sumter Police seek help in finding teenage girl

Jalayah Fleming was reported missing Tuesday, July 12, from her Community Street home
Credit: Sumter Police
JALAYAH FLEMING

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home on Community Street Tuesday afternoon.

Jalayah Fleming was last seen walking away from her home after an argument on July 12, and has not returned.

She is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a green tank top, blue jean shorts and red glasses.

If you have seen her or know where she could be, you are asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. 

