Sumter principal shares preparation, expectations for hybrid learning

SUMTER, S.C. — Some students in Sumter will return for face-to-face learning starting next week, after beginning the semester virtually.

Principal Joan Tye with Manchester Elementary School says they're contacting parents now.

"We are trying to make sure that we have siblings together so if brothers and sisters are attending on Monday, then Monday and Thursday will be their day," Tye said. "The buses will run... but, of course, we're limited to the number of students on the buses."

Those returning will be split into two groups with Group A learning in-person, Monday and Thursday and Group B on Tuesday and Friday.

Principal Tye says social distancing will be in place in the classroom and students will not share supplies. Regular sanitation will also occur.

"When they arrive at school, we want families to feel confident that we're providing a safe and good academic environment," Tye said.

Phase one of the Sumter School District's hybrid plan includes pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, English language learners and those receiving special education.

While some students are in class, others will be learning virtually from home.

Principal Tye says they're still trying to find the best way to navigate the split classroom and are considering having a teacher who focuses only on virtual learners.

"(or)... presenting from the promethium board so that it would be as if even the virtual students were sitting in the classroom," Tye said.

According to the the district, schools will provide families with additional information regarding class assignments and bus schedules.