Sumter recommends mask wearing, safety guidance after requirement expires

Sumter City Council unanimously approved a new resolution recommending mask wearing after the city’s mask mandate expired earlier this month.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter City Council unanimously approved a new resolution recommending mask wearing and other safety guidance, rather than requiring it.

The decision came after the city’s mask mandate, created last summer, expired earlier this month.

The resolution cites the “lessening, yet continuation” of the pandemic as reason for the change, and encourages individuals to follow the requirements of retail, foodservice and other establishments concerning face coverings and social distancing.

It also recommends businesses and other establishments follow state and federal coronavirus guidelines.