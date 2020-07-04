SUMTER, S.C. — Crosses are appearing in the front yards of people around Sumter in honor of Easter.

Aldersgate United Methodist started the effort to connect with members while everyone is staying home due to the coronavirus and it blossomed from there.

"We started the hashtag Sumter Cross Project and encouraged people to do this and to share it between now and Easter and really, from that point on, it just took off," Associate Pastor Marcus Johnston said.

He estimates that they made over 200 crosses. All of them are now gone and in the yards of locals.

As the initiative gained traction, others made their own crosses and displayed them at their homes in a show of faith.

"It's been wonderful to see people get connected and involved, not just at Aldersgate, but all over the community," Johnston said. "I think it's a testament to the faith that exists in the Sumter community itself."

The cross project is expected to continue through the Easter holiday.



