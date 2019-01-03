SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School Board is going to fight an emergency declaration issued by the state of South Carolina over the district's finances.

The board voted 7-2 Thursday night to appeal the fiscal emergency declaration that had been handed down a day earlier. Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm was one of the two who voted against the decision, because she feels the county should work with the state.

This all stems from the district's decision earlier this month to reopen Mayewood Middle School in the fall. Just last year, the board agreed to shut down the school as they attempted to get their finances in order.

Three years ago, the district had a $4.4 million deficit and $106,449 in its reserve account. Now, however, the board has $8 million in their reserve, but the goal was to get that number up to $12 million by next year.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who issued the fiscal emergency declaration, told News19 Thursday the board's decision to reopen the school upset her because the district had been doing such a good job in making progress.

“To go from $100,000 in your reserve fund to $8 million in two years is almost unheard of, so we really applaud the efforts and were very proud of what was happening," Spearman said. "That's why this is so intriguing as to why the District Board would revert to old ways when they were making such progress."

The state believes reopening Mayewood, which was set to merge with another school, would cost more than $5 million in the next three years.

Under state law, Spearman has the authority to issue the declaration. The district is supposed to work with the state for the next 60 days on a proposal to address her concerns. If they don't, the state could take over the district's financial decisions.