Sumter Schools join others in boosting security, as parents are "shocked and heartbroken"

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — As Latisha Jackson played in the park with her boys Wednesday, safety was top of mind.

Just one day prior, the Sumter mom watched with the world as investigators say a lone gunman entered a Texas school killing more than 20 kids and teachers.

"I was shocked and heartbroken," Jackson said, "because they go to school too and...they were elementary school kids like around (my kids’) age."

The Sumter Sheriff's Office and Police Department work to keep the Sumter School District secure.

School Resource Officers (SROs) are one of the first lines of defense.

"We try to get all them through any type of active-threat scenario training," Lt. Luke Hall, who oversees the county's SRO's, said. "...flow and move within the school and find anything that may be a soft target...from just talking and or even up to deadly force.”

After multiple mass shootings nationally, from Texas to a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, Lt. Hall said they're increasing security.

"Beefed up patrols in our school areas. Investigators are in there. Our commanders are showing up to schools and going and visiting," Lt. Hall said, "and they do this all the time, but now we have really focused for this last couple weeks of school, but then be aware we have summer school coming up. Our officers aren’t done for the summer.”

According to Lt. Hall, SROs are on most campuses. Those that don't have a permanent officer are seen by a deputy who visits multiple schools.

"Right now, we're granted for them. So, right now it's just recruitment. It's difficult in this environment to recruit more people," Lt. Hall said. "I'd like to say, don't be afraid to send your kids to school, but it's kind of hard to say that when you see these incidents happen. Just understand that our officers are there for the safety of the students and the staff. Our officers are trained to respond."

The Sumter School District joins others in The Midlands assuring families that safety is a top priority saying in a letter to families that, "all threats, student altercations, fights, and violent acts are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated."

In a statement to News19, a spokesperson for the district said:

"The first and most important priority of Sumter School District is the safety of our students and staff. Any time a tragedy like this happens, it reminds us of how precious life is and the importance of emergency procedures and proper training. Certainly in this day and age we can never be absolutely protected against all circumstances, but we do educate our students and staff throughout the year and rely on our parents to help us ensure we reinforce our own safety procedures.

Our emergency plans were developed in accordance with state and federal best practices and in partnership with local public safety professionals. We will continue to remain vigilant and review our plans in conjunction with law enforcement."

Jackson is just hoping their efforts will be enough to keep her family safe.

"Hopefully, it'll get better after this," Jackson said.

The Sumter Sheriff's Office offers free training to schools, businesses and churches concerned about hte possibility of an active shooter or any other threat.