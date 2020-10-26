Link to bus route and Phase Three information

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District returns for Phase Two of hybrid learning on Monday, October 26.

This includes second, third and sixth grade students, along with high school students in 'Cohort A' which have the last names starting with A - L.

Bus route information can be found on the school district website.

Phase Three for 'Cohort B' with students whose last names begin with M - Z is expected to begin Friday, November 6, according to the district.

When students do not report to school, they participate in virtual instruction.

Each phase is contingent upon the coronavirus data in terms of rate of positivity as well as other factors such as staffing availability within schools, the district says.