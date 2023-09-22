New Sumter School District sports policy requires students to be accompanied by adult at high school athletic games

The policy has been updated to require elementary and middle school students to be accompanied by an adult that's at least 21 years old.

SUMTER, S.C. — A new athletic policy for Sumter School District is in place this year. All students are now expected to be accompanied by an adult at high school games.

“This world seems to be getting crazier and crazier,” Candice Trudel shares.

Trudel is a mother to a Millwood Elementary School student who says she appreciates knowing the district is taking efforts to keep students safe at athletic events by updating its sports policy.

“Things happened when I went to school, but I feel like it has escalated a lot,” Trudel explains.

Now in addition to the clear bag policy, implemented a few years ago, all elementary and middle school students attending high school football games will need to be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old.

“When you talk about an adult who's coming — we say 21 or older — many times it may not be a parent, it may be older sister, older brother, could be a cousin, could be a neighbor,” the district’s Executive Director of Operations Samuel Myers details. “Just as long as they are going to provide that adult supervision and make sure that the children are going to stay in tack and enjoy the event.”

Myers is helping implement this policy, which also stops students from congregating, except for in line for concessions and restrooms. Myers says this update comes in response to prior incidents but didn’t go into detail.

“There have been a few things that have arisen that we wanted to make sure we could enhance the enjoyment that everyone is going to have. So we did put some things in place to make that happen,” Myers explains. “Some things have occurred and it's not reactive. We're just enhancing what we had in place.”

This includes reminding community members about the clear bag policy, not allowing re-entry, prohibiting vaping, alcohol, or tobacco use and asking middle and high school students to keep their ID on them.

“The safety of our students and spectators is always at the top of the line,” Myers shares. “It’s paramount and we're going to do everything in our power to ensure that that's in place and we'll continue to press forward for that.”

The district tells News 19 that this new policy will be implemented along with help from local law enforcement.