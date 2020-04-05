SUMTER, S.C. — More than 100 students and parents gathered in protest at the Sumter School District office Monday after the district decided to host a virtual graduation due to the coronavirus.

Students lined the street with signs, chanting "let us walk," but the district remained firm, saying their decision to host a virtual graduation was made to keep students safe as COVID-19 remains a concern.

Connie Grooms and her son Damien were among the crowd protesting Monday.

"We do feel that there are other solutions that can keep the families and the children safe and allow them to graduate," Grooms said.

In a letter, two seniors, Travis Johnson and Andrea Clark, asked district leadership to overturn their decision outlining alternative options including hosting graduation over a period of three days, in a large space with social distancing measures in place and with a limited amount of tickets for family members to attend.

District leaders announced the decision Friday to go-virtual after they say they considered the feedback of students, parents and staff on a variety of different graduation plans.

"I was kind of devastated because I was hoping that they would change their mind about it," Jamiya Lindsay, a student protesting, said.

District Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox responded to the protest with the following statement:

"During this unprecedented time, it is imperative that we keep safety at the forefront of every decision that is made. While we want to contribute to flattening the curve, we do not want to put our community in harm's way by increasing the number of cases that are being contracted, which could ultimately result in the loss of life.

We recognize this is a tremendous milestone in the lives of our seniors, and numerous options to honor our graduates have been explored. The decision to host a virtual graduation was one that was not taken lightly and is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make. We understand the feelings of uncertainty and sadness many of our seniors have experienced during this time. No one understands and empathizes with their emotions more than our teachers, staff, and families alike. As a team, we will continue to explore additional ideas to honor and celebrate our graduates in the months to come."

The State Department of Education has listed best practices for hosting graduation during this pandemic.

The list includes guidance for hosting virtual and face-to-face ceremonies.

Some of those in-person recommendations including hosting in large outdoor venues, maintaining a six foot distance and using sanitation stations.

The full list of recommendations can be found below.