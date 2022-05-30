A day in the life of a Sumter high school School Resource Officer

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, SROs are trained to respond to active threats and find soft targets at school.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left more than 20 students and teachers dead, local school districts are looking at ways to sure up their defenses against similar threats.

School Resource Officers, or SROs, are often one of the first lines of defense.

One SRO in Sumter says the job means even more to him, after losing his own son too young, and he'll do whatever it takes to protect the school he's assigned to.

"I tell the kids, it's a possibility I'm going to end up losing my life just to save their life," Senior Cpl. Fred Brantley, a SRO with Crestwood High School, said. "I have to intervene to make sure you go home -- and that's what I have to do, that's what I will do. I want to make sure everybody go home. So, parents out there knowing that every School Resource Officer, that's our job. Our job is to protect and serve."

Senior Cpl. Brantley has spent about 29 years in law enforcement, but found his passion serving in schools.

"I love dealing with the kids. Interacting with them.... Unfortunately, I lost my child at age 14," Senior Cpl. Brantley said.

While his son's death was of natural causes, it has been a motivating factor in his work.

“With him not being there, I see him in a lot of these kids," Senior Cpl. Brantley said. "You don't want to see no child get hurt."

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, SROs are trained to respond to active threats and find soft targets at school.

"Move around make sure everything is secure and safe. Check the doors," Senior Cpl. Brantley said.

It's just one of their defenses, according to Principal Shirley Gamble who said they also lock exterior doors and escort guests. The Uvalde shooter allegedly gained entrance to the elementary school there through an unlocked back door.

"We do work with our students, trying to ensure them that they are in a safe place," Principal Gamble said, "but also we encourage them always to be just as vigilant as we are and if they're hearing something or if they see a post, make sure they bring it to our attention."

While there is no perfect system, Brantley said he's proud to play a part in protecting the schools.