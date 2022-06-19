Sumter schools to pay outgoing superintendent $50K for 'alleged damages to reputation' and fees

The money will be in addition to her regular pay and payment for unused vacation time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school district will have to pay its outgoing superintendent $50,000 as part of a recently agreed-upon separation agreement.

A copy of the agreement spells out the reasoning for the payment to Penelope Martin-Knox who will officially leave the superintendent position on June 30.

According to the agreement, the $50,000 is being paid "as compensation for alleged damages to reputation and future employability and for reimbursement of attorney's fees." The district has until her last day to release the funds to Martin-Knox.

The outgoing superintendent will also continue to receive her current salary until the end of the month and will be paid for 23 days of unused vacation time - also due no later than June 30.

The agreement requires Martin-Knox to drop all complaints against the school board and requires both sides not to make any defamatory statements about the other.

The board voted seven-to-one to approve the agreement with one member abstaining. This comes after the board initially voted to part ways with the superintendent in February - a decision that was later overturned by a judge who ruled it invalid.

Martin Knox has since accepted another superintendent position for a school district near Kansas City, Missouri - Raytown C-2 School District - for the upcoming school year.