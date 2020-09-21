Sumter schools prepare for transition to hybrid learning

Parents have expressed mixed feelings about the move, but virtual remains an option for those who choose.

SUMTER, S.C. — Some students in Sumter will return for in-person classes as early as next Monday, after the district, once virtual, switched to a hybrid model.

It's great news for Ricky Simmons, who has a student in the Sumter School District.

"We're just concerned that our children, our loved ones are going to lose a lot of the basic, foundational material that will help them be successful," Simmons said.

He's hoping that in-person instruction with safety measures in place to guard against the coronavirus will help improve his granddaughter's learning experience.

"Being in contact with other children does concern me, but I'm a man of faith and prayer and so we just pray that this COVID-19 is subsiding," Simmons said.

Phase one of Sumter School District's hybrid plan includes pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, English Language Leaders and those receiving special education.

Simmons' student, a second grader, and others will be in the phases to come.

Please click on the update regarding phase one of the transition to hybrid instruction. Please note, parents have the... Posted by Sumter School District on Friday, September 18, 2020

Sieanna Sinkler, who has a first grader in Sumter Schools, said she's going to remain virtual for now.

"My biggest worry as a parent is the COVID numbers are kind of skewed because testing has slowed down," Sinkler said. "So, I don't want to put my child in an environment where she could be susceptible to catching COVID and then bringing it home and getting us sick."

This week, Sumter Schools are continuing to plan for the switch with the school board meeting Monday night to discuss building and classroom sanitation and air quality.

According to a letter from the district, each campus will provide families with additional information regarding class assignments and bus schedules.

To find more information on Sumter School District's return plan visit their website.