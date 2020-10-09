Sumter schools to reevaluate virtual learning decision

The district will reevaluate their decision to teach virtually every two weeks. Friday will be their first reevaluation.

SUMTER, S.C. — On Friday, Sumter School District leaders will reevaluate whether to allow students back into the classroom.

The district has been virtual for nearly two weeks, but say they'll transition to a hybrid model, including some in-person classes, when they decide it's safe.

"This Friday, we will re-evaluate the data provided by DHEC and continue to work closely with the State Department of Education and our Reopening of Schools Taskforce to determine when it is appropriate to begin the transition phase to hybrid learning," District Spokesperson Shelly Galloway said in a statement.

According to the district's reopening plan, those wanting to learn in-person will be split into two groups for social distancing, if they decide to return.

When Group A is learning in-person, Group B will be learning remotely and vice versa.

Every Wednesday all students would learn remotely, according to the plan.

Those wanting to stay virtual only will have that option as well.