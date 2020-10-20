How Sumter County will count your absentee ballots on election day

Nearly 22,000 people in Sumter County have requested an absentee ballot, and over 11,000 have already voted in-person, officials say.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Plans for how to count the record-breaking number of absentee ballots continuing to be cast across the state are in place, as the November General Election nears.

In Sumter County, “on Sunday, November 1, we will be opening the outer envelope, which is the voter’s witness envelope,” Sumter County Voter Registration and Elections Director Patricia Jefferson said.

Ballots received after October 7 will not be accepted without a witness signature, according to state leaders.

“On election morning, starting at 7 o’clock, we will be opening the ballot envelopes and we will be feeding those into the scanner so we can get some quick results,” Jefferson added.

Nearly 22,000 people in Sumter County have requested an absentee ballot and over 11,000 have already voted in-person, according to Jefferson.

Despite this, she said they have “more than enough” volunteers to assist in the count.

“I’m hoping that all results will be given to us that night. We’re not looking to go into another day or two days; we’re looking for results election night,” Jefferson said.

As voters continue to line-up to vote absentee in-person, Dr. Edwin Hayes with Prisma Health says hand sanitizer and proper distancing are key.

“And then, whenever you can’t have consistency in terms of distancing yourself, at the least, you should be wearing a mask. A mask protects other people and it also helps to keep you safe,” Dr. Hayes said.

For more ways to stay safe at the polls click here.

The Sumter County Courthouse, located at 141 N. Main Street, will be open during the week from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the next two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for absentee voting.

The county’s four satellite locations, listed below, continue to operate normal hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the work week.

Catchall Community Center – 2720 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, SC.

Pinewood Community Center – 130 Epperson Street, Pinewood, SC

North HOPE Center – 904 N. Main Street, Sumter, SC

Former Jones Nissan Building – 1260 Broad Street, Sumter, SC

The Sumter County Voter Registration and Elections office can be reached at 803-436-2310.