Sumter Senior Services accepting donations for “Adopt a Grandparent” event

Organizers are asking for new, unwrapped items to give as gifts to seniors this holiday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Locals in Sumter are hoping to spread some holiday joy to those most at risk of the coronavirus by creating gift packages for seniors in the area.

“A lot of times there are a lot of seniors, they don’t have a lot of family. They don’t have many people that are here for them especially during the COVID season,” Foxy Rae Campbell said. “So, if we can bring a little bit of joy from our Sumter community to them, that just brings in a lot of warmth and joy for them.”

Campbell is organizing the “Adopt a Grandparent” event supporting more than 200 clients at Sumter Senior Services.

“We need anything, toiletries, blankets, throws… or just something that will bring them joy, hot cocoa, coffee mugs, pens, paper. Whatever it is. We appreciate any and everything,” Campbell said.

Julia Evans is one of their clients.

“I talk to my children every day three or four times a day sometime just to have somebody to talk to, and just try to stay home. After the virus got so bad, I just stayed home,” Evans said.

She’s grateful for Campbell’s effort after a challenging year.

“It makes you feel good that somebody want to give you something especially to somebody that you don’t know…. It’ll warm my heart and make me feel good,” Evans said.