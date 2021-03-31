City of Sumter, Shaw AFB declares April the 'Month of the Military Child'

SUMTER, S.C. — On Wednesday, Sumter city leaders joined those at Shaw Air Force Base to sign a proclamation designating April the Month of the Military Child in the city.
The signing, which took place at the Sumter Opera House, was done to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices.
“April is the month of the military child and so we’re signing that proclamation just to honor them just because they’re a part of the team, right? The service (is) not only the soldiers and the airmen and airwomen, everyone that goes and fights the fight, but also the families that are left behind, left at home,” Sumter Mayor David Merchant said. “So, they’re fighting the fight at home missing mom and dad, so it’s just nice to be able to recognize them.”
Mayor Merchant is encouraging everyone in Sumter’s community to wear or showcase purple on Thursday, April 15th for Military Kids Day in a show of community support. The city also plans to light the Sumter Opera House clock tower in honor of the occasion.