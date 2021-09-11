Sumter shooting leaves Columbia man dead, woman and man in jail

Police said two children, ages 8 and 1, were also home when gunfire claimed the life of 27-year-old Jarvis Hudson.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man and woman are now facing charges following an early morning shooting that happened on Friday and left one person dead.

Police said the initial call came in around 3 a.m. to an address on Andrena Drive in Sumter where they found 27-year-old Jarvis Hudson of Columbia injured and sitting inside a vehicle at the home.

He was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey but died of his injuries.

Police said they originally found one of the suspects and the resident of the home, 26-year-old Haley Martin, outside when they arrived.

Based on their preliminary findings, investigators believe Hudson came to the home to confront Martin, his estranged girlfriend, when shots were fired.

Later Friday, police arrested 25-year-old Courtney L. Brown of Eastover when he turned himself in. Investigators believe he was in the home when the confrontation occurred. They also believe both he and Martin opened fire during the argument.

Because of this, they're both facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brown is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.