Victim identified in deadly Sumter shooting near local apartments

SUMTER, S.C. — Police have identified a man who was killed on Sunday afternoon in Sumter.

According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, officers were called to the area of Harmony Court Apartments around 3:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired. They found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Bryan Myers, lying in the road.

He was treated at the scene but later died of his injuries at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe Myers had been approached by at least two people after which someone opened fire.

Police are now working to identify the person - or people - involved as well as the motive for the shooting. Based on what they've learned so far, police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.