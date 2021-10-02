Man shot, killed after entering home, beating woman in Sumter, police say

The woman isn't expected to face any charges in the shooting.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man is dead after he allegedly entered a home and beat a woman in Sumter on Saturday morning.

Sumter Police said that just after 4:15 a.m., 31-year-old Eugene Rhinehart III entered the home on Robney Drive through an unlocked door and confronted a woman inside. Police said he then began punching her. However, police said she managed to get a gun that was in the home and shoot Rhinehart.

Rhinehart was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he died. The woman he's accused of attacking was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of what investigators believed were not life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old man was also in the home at the time of the shooting according to Sumter Police.