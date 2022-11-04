Sumter School Board to vote on district-wide rezoning, superintendent finalists

Finalists in the search for a new superintendent and a decision on where thousands of students will attend school are both on the April 11 agenda.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School Board's Monday night meeting has agenda items that could bring major changes to the area.

One topic up for discussion is rezoning of schools, as the district finalizes its months-long realignment study.

According to Cropper GIS, a consulting firm assisting with the study, the realignment comes in response to the district consolidating years ago without adjusting attendance areas. It now faces transportation and building challenges.

The two proposed rezoning maps the board will consider Monday will address these concerns, realignment committee member Bevlin Collier said.

"If you've got two high schools, the enrollment could be pretty much even," Collier said. "Whereas one school should not be over crowded when you've got one very close to it and it's not crowded."

But the changes could mean a new school for some Sumter students, a concern for parent Allison Eady and her third grader.

"...definitely nervous about how it may shift where my child goes to school," Eady said. "I personally bought in a neighborhood that was zoned for a particular school that I really wanted my son to go to. So, as a home owner, even, it affected me."

Families have had opportunities to provide comments on the plan, according to the district, which offers a website outlining the process.

Also, the Sumter School District has an interactive map on its website to show those potentially impacted by the rezoning.

The board is set to vote on the plans Monday night.

The finalists in the district's superintendent search are also on the agenda, after Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox announced she would be leaving at the end of the school year.

"We hope that they will be transparent and that they can just lead the charge in a way that all children can really advance," Dr. Angela Frederick with the Sumter County Concerned Clergy said.