SUMTER, S.C. — One of South Carolina's oldest restaurants — which doubles as a pharmacy — is nestled in downtown Sumter.

It's called Sumter's Cut Rate Drug and Soda Fountain, and after more than 80 years in business it is a staple in Sumter's community.

Todd Touchberry manages the restaurant, but like many in Sumter remembers visiting as a child.

"I used to come here when my mom and grandma would go shopping here," Touchberry said. "I took over Sumter Cut Rate, the Soda Fountain part, 10 years ago this week and I'm just totally in my element down here."

Touchberry says he has a passion for history, and the Soda Fountain has seen a world of change. Photos of downtown Sumter's show its evolution from the drug store's view.

Kayland Hagwood

"Main Street was closed off and it was called an outdoor mall and the gazebo here was right in front of Cut Rate," he said.

Kayland Hagwood

"This is another photograph," Touchberry said. "Sumter Cut Rate here, Cato's and the Gentleman's Corner.... Cut Rate actually expanded several decades ago and this is now our employee parking lot."

Kayland Hagwood

"We've tried to stay true to our roots," Touchberry said. "We don't try to be trendy or fancy too much and, I guess you could say, we honor the past, but make room for the future."

